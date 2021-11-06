8,000 COVID-19 vaccines available to National City students ages 5 to 11

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Now that the CDC has given clearance for COVID-19 shots for kids five to 11, thousands of National City students will be able to get the shot at their schools starting as early as next week.

The mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, announced they've secured eight-thousand child-dose Pfizer vaccines, which means shots for 4-thousand students once they receive both doses.

The city partnered with The National School District and Operation Samahan, who will administer the shots.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis says securing these vaccines was important to her. The south bay was the hardest hit and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“This is about protecting our children, the next generation of leaders, the ones who are going to be feeling the effects if they get sick but also if they lose a loved one,” said the mayor.

Parents will need to be with their child to get the shot, but there's no appointment needed. The mobile clinic is expected to start Wednesday at Central Elementary School from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, the clinic will move to Kimball School also from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

The schedule is tentative as the school is still waiting for the vaccines to arrive. The second dose of the vaccines will be given to students in mid-December.

