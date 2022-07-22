76-year-old man disappears during regular walk near Julian

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are making a plea for information after a Julian area man who went out for his regular walk Monday and never returned.

Terry Hughes, 76, was wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts, and carrying a bottle filled with water, when he left his Pine Hills home for a walk Monday, around 4 p.m. His wife Constance Hughes says she had been planning to walk with him and her sister.

“He got antsy because she was running late. He said, ‘I’m slower than you. I’ll go out, and you guys can catch up to me,’” said Constance.

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three years ago, the former ironman athlete was still active, and he had a routine.

Constance believes he was headed south headed toward a Girl Scout camp, about a mile and a half away.

“So he was going to go partway. Based on how he felt, turn around and come back the same way,” said Constance.

Deputies say the last sighting of Hughes was about halfway to the camp, a half hour after he began his walk.

“My anxiety is over the top. I really haven't slept since he disappeared,” said Constance.

Since Hughes disappeared, county search crews have been combing a 3 to 4 square mile area in hot temperatures, along with K-9s, and helicopters and drones with infrared cameras.

“Now going on probably a couple of days without water, so we’re very concerned about his well being,” said Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jenkins, who is helping lead the search.

Constance, married to Hughes for more than 30 years, remains optimistic, because of her retired husband's background as a teacher.

“Mentally, he’s very sharp, and he knows survival skills. He was an outdoor educator and taught survival,” said Constance.

Constance is now making a plea for information, for a credible sighting to help narrow the search.

“So many multiple choices in this. We need to narrow down where he was and at what time,” said Constance.

Anyone with information is asked the call the Sheriff's communication center at 858-565-5200.