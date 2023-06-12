7 bodies found inside pickup truck in Tijuana

TIJUANA, MX (KGTV) - Seven bodies were found inside a pickup truck in Tijuana's Murua Neighborhood Monday, according to our media partner Televisa.

Around 4:40 a.m., the car was found abandoned at a gas station near Terán Terán Boulevard, according to the State Attorney General Office.

Investigators found the body of a man wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of the truck. In the truck's cargo bed, underneath wood boards and tires, six other bodies were found. Three of them were men.

The sex of the other bodies has not yet been disclosed.

The Mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero, indicated that there have been at least two people allegedly arrested in connection to this case.

"These people stopped on Terán Terán Boulevard; they were driving in a van when the officers approached," Caballero said. "They already noticed the presence of some bodies. At dawn, they counted five, and by the morning, there were seven."

Officials did not disclose how the victims died or any other details. The pickup truck had California license plates.