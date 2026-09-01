65-year-old pedestrian killed in Escondido hit-and-run collision

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian lost his life over the weekend to a late-night hit-and-run in Escondido, authorities reported Monday.

An officer responding to a 911 call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday found the 65-year-old man gravely injured in the roadway at Escondido Boulevard and West El Norte Parkway, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators determined that the man was hit by a vehicle and that the person behind the wheel drove off following the fatal impact, Escondido police Capt. Ryan Hicks said.

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