63-year-old woman critically injured in El Cajon hit-and-run

EL CAJON (KGTV) — Police say a 63-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run in El Cajon on Thursday night.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, the hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Main Street and Orlando Street around 10:09 PM on Thursday.

Police say the victim was crossing southbound on Main Street when a vehicle hit her. They say the driver fled the scene without stopping.

The El Cajon Police Department says the woman was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Traffic investigators say the suspect was driving a Hyundai Sonata, and they found it abandoned in a nearby neighborhood.

They say the driver remains at large.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

