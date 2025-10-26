6-year-old boy killed in City Heights hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 6-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded around 6:50 p.m. to the intersection of 54th Street and University Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the injured child and began performing CPR. First responders transported the boy to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

San Diego police are searching for the vehicle involved in the collision, which was last seen traveling westbound in the number two lane.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

