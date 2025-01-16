6 of San Diego’s most dangerous roads are near schools and public transit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s traffic engineering team has identified several high crash locations from 2023, and they are now recommending safety improvements to be completed soon.

Of the locations identified, six are within a quarter mile of a school, park, or public transit station where pedestrians and cyclists are likely to be using the street.

Recommendations include crosswalk markings, signs and flashing lights, but few changes to the roadways themselves or efforts to slow down the flow of traffic to improve safety.

“Traffic calming measures are installed for the purpose of increasing safety and thereby enhancing the livability of our communities,” according to the city’s Traffic Calming Guidelines.

However, speed bumps, roundabouts, and other physical changes to the roadway were not recommended for any of the high crash locations.

“The recommendations made for each individual intersection are based on the specifics of the associated crash reports and what would be most effective to fix the particular issues at each location,” a city statement said. “Five of the locations on the City's list are signalized intersections that already feature traffic light signals, and it would not be recommended to install physical infrastructure such as road humps or roundabouts.”

One intersection is El Cajon Blvd at Art Street, a block from Pendleton Elementary School and Clay Park. Staff recommends “STOP HERE ON RED” and “SIGNAL AHEAD” markings, a crosswalk, and pedestrian buttons with a Leading Pedestrian Interval, or a brief period where the “walk” sign is on before the corresponding light turns green.

Just a block down the road, at Choctaw Drive, staff suggest adding red paint to the sidewalk to improve visibility per the state’s daylighting law.

“The City recently installed a pedestrian refuge median, flashing crossing beacons and a continental-style striped crosswalk at the crossing on El Cajon Boulevard and Aragon Drive near the high crash segment between 63rd Street and Chocktaw [sic] Drive, making it safer to cross the street in that corridor,” the statement reads.

At Kurtz Street and Rosecrans Street, a few blocks from Old Town Station, new signage, larger signal heads, and pedestrian countdown timers are among the recommendations, along with new pedestrian buttons and a rebuilt northeast corner with a pedestrian ramp. This intersection is right next to Camino Del Rio West, which functions as an off-ramp for vehicles exiting at the I-8/I-5 interchange.

At Pacific Highway and Taylor Street a few blocks away, staff say a sign reading “TURNING TRAFFIC YIELD TO PEDS” should be installed for all directions of traffic.

The intersection of Paradise Valley Road and Briarwood Road is in between Boone Elementary School and Bell Middle School, and the traffic engineering team recommends a near-side signal head facing northbound traffic and solar-powered flashing beacons with “SIGNAL AHEAD” facing east and westbound traffic on Paradise Valley Road.

Market Street from 26th Street to 27th Street was identified as a frequent crash segment, and the recommendation is to paint curbs red to improve visibility from two private driveways.

Recommendations for the intersection at Miramar Road and Nobel Drive include a flashing beacon with “SIGNAL AHEAD” suggested for eastbound traffic and additional traffic signal heads in either direction on Miramar.

ABC 10News reported on the city falling short of its Vision Zero goals just last November.

In response, the City of San Diego sent the following statement:

“Safety is the City's primary concern regarding mobility and the work to create safer streets for all users, especially the most vulnerable, is constant.

“Systemic safety involves implementing safety measures that account for human error and injury tolerance. This includes enhancing separation and visibility, reducing user speeds through thoughtful road design and environmental modifications, minimizing conflicts at intersections.

“Mayor Gloria’s first four budgets invested tens of millions of dollars in making our streets and pedestrian infrastructure safer and more accessible for all travelers,” said a statement from Mayor Todd Gloria, who was reelected in November.

“The quality of our infrastructure will remain a priority in coming budgets.”