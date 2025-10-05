58-year-old man injured, ejected from electric scooter in Point Loma Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 58-year-old man riding an electric scooter in the Point Loma Heights area was injured today when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.

The accident was reported about 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Hotel Circle South, according to San Diego Police Department Officer J. Perales.

The man suffered an open fracture to his fibia and was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment, Perales said.

The crash was under investigation.

