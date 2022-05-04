Watch
55 animals rescued from Golden Hill home

Posted at 4:06 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 19:06:31-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society rescued 55 animals from a Golden Hill home Wednesday after the owner was evicted and left them behind.

SDHS said the animals included: 16 adult quails, 30 quail chicks, eight kittens, and an adult cat, all living in deplorable conditions without food or water. They are now under their care and are receiving the care they need while the case is investigated.

SDHS reminds pet owners that they are available to assist if needed and to call them at 619-299-7012.

