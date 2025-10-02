$53,000 reward offered in 2006 murder of Navy service member in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help finding the person responsible for the murder of Navy service member Ronald Harnish almost 20 years ago in San Diego.

In December 2006, Harnish and his friends were driving, then exited the vehicle and got into a confrontation with two males who were standing on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of 30th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said one of the males fired shots at the victims. Harnish was fatally shot, while a second victim was shot but survived.

A reward of $53,000 was offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Authorities urged anyone with information on the fatal shooting to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.