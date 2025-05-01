50 years after the Fall of Saigon, San Diego's Vietnamese community reflects on the past

CITY HEIGHT, Calif. — Today marks 50 years since the fall of Saigon, which signaled the end of the Vietnam War. As many refugees left their homes and began new lives around the world, members of the Vietnamese community in San Diego reflected on what this day means to them.

Louie Nguyen, a refugee who left Vietnam at a young age, recalled the tense moments of fleeing his country. “You have families fleeing, you have, uh, vehicles jammed with uh supplies and suitcases. So I do remember it being particularly tense,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen’s will never forget the memories of leaving during the Vietnam War. “We spent a couple of days adrift at sea on a small boat that broke down," he recounted. "Um, from there, uh, some kind of Thai fishermen picked us up, our boat full of some 30-something people, and brought us to a refugee camp.”

At the time, he should have been preparing for his fifth birthday instead of experiencing a life-changing event.

“I do remember being on a navy ship, and at food time when they're handing the food out, we're all fighting for the food,” Nguyen said.

Today, Nguyen serves as the CEO of SAY San Diego, a nonprofit that works with children and families. He expressed gratitude for being able to give back.

“Today is also a day of hope. Today is a day to remember those who provided the care when my family showed up,” he said.

These stories highlight the mission of the Little Saigon San Diego Foundation, located in City Heights. Tram Lam, the management officer of Little Saigon, emphasized the significance of this day. “The end of the Vietnam War is also the birth of the Little Saigon community all over the world,” Lam told ABC 10News.

Established in 2013, the community is filled with Vietnamese-owned businesses that represent strength and endurance.

“We believe that sharing culture is like preserving culture.” She added, “Bridge that gap of sharing the culture, sharing the different embracing the diversity."

Lam hopes that Little Saigon reminds people to have empathy within the community.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

