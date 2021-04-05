$50,000 reward offered for former Marine accused in girlfriend's death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Authorities are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a former Marine accused of killing his girlfriend in 2016.

According to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, Raymond McLeod, 37, is wanted for the murder of Krystal Mitchell. McLeod is believed to be on the run in Central America or Mexico. His was last reported in Guatemala in March of 2017, but has also been spotted in Belize and Mexico, authorities say.

"Raymond McLeod will be the first fugitive in history on our 15 Most Wanted list with an initial reward of up to $50,000,” said U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington. “We want McLeod’s new status as a 15 Most Wanted fugitive and the $50,000 reward amount to be broadcasted far and wide. McLeod poses a significant threat to the public and must be brought to justice.”

Mitchell was found dead on the 7600 block of Mission Gorge Road in 2016 after San Diego Police were called to the area following reports of a woman not breathing inside a nearby apartment. Mitchell was last seen alive with McLeod and, according to authorities, the pair were visiting friends in San Diego at the time of Mitchell’s death.

