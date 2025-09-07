Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5-year-old girl critically injured after being struck by DUI driver

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 5-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday after a car drove onto a closed park pathway in the Midway neighborhood and struck her while she was riding a scooter, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Police said the incident occurred around 2500 Laning Road around 4:39 p.m. when a 21-year-old woman driving a 2018 BMW 335i entered the pedestrian pathway, hit a steel bench, and then struck the child before crashing into a tree.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with severe head injuries and may not survive, authorities said.

SDPD said that alcohol was a factor in the collision. The driver was arrested at the scene. The SDPD Traffic Division is still investigating the incident.

