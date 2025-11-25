5 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five people were hospitalized with major trauma after a fiery crash between two cars in Scripps Ranch Monday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters and paramedics responded to the intersection of Spring Canyon Road and Blue Cypress Drive at 5:41 p.m., where one car became fully engulfed in flames, according to department spokeswoman Candace Hadley, who said both cars were a total loss.

Of the five patients who were taken to hospitals, four were trauma patients and one was in critical condition, Hadley said. The crash was originally believed to have involved five vehicles, but that estimate was downgraded.

Spring Canyon Road remained closed to traffic more than an hour after the crash, as crews worked to clean up the crash site. They were expected to be on scene for some time, Hadley said.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.