5 people displaced after garage fire in Oceanside home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Five people were displaced from their home after a fire broke out in the residence's garage in Oceanside, authorities reported Wednesday.

Crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a residential fire in the 240 block of Festival Drive, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Officials with the department said they located one adult in a rear bedroom. The person was removed from the house and evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

The fire was contained to the garage but heavy smoke resonated throughout the home, officials reported.

Five adult residents were displaced by the blaze, and were assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

