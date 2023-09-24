5 minors suffer injuries in rollover crash, driver arrested for DUI

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a man was arrested on DUI charges after a 3-year-old boy was seriously injured and four other minors were hurt in a rollover crash on Qualcomm Way.

According to CHP's press release, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. as a 26-year-old man was driving a green Ford Expedition at the Qualcomm Way on-ramp to I-8 west Saturday evening.

Seven passengers were in the car, five of whom were under the age of 18.

CHP says "for reasons still under investigation," the Ford overturned, forcing the 3-year-old out of the vehicle.

First responders took the young boy and the other four juveniles to Rady's Children Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The 3-year-old had the most serious injuries out of the group, and CHP said the others had "various injuries."

During the initial investigation, officers determined alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash, so the driver was promptly arrested.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

If you saw the crash happen and have information for CHP, reach out to the San Diego area office at 858-293-6000.