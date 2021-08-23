Watch
5 jockeys injured, 7 horses hurt on racetrack at Del Mar

Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 21:45:54-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Del Mar racetrack has confirmed to ABC 10News a "spill" during a race involving seven horses and their jockeys Sunday afternoon.

Some of the horses suffered lacerations, but their injures appear to be non life-threatening, and they're expected to survive, a spokesperson said.

Five jockeys were hurt in the incident. But the extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.

Their identities were not immediately released.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

