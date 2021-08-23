5 jockeys injured, 7 horses hurt on racetrack at Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Del Mar racetrack has confirmed to ABC 10News a "spill" during a race involving seven horses and their jockeys Sunday afternoon.

Some of the horses suffered lacerations, but their injures appear to be non life-threatening, and they're expected to survive, a spokesperson said.

All seven horses that were involved in the incident in race seven are back at the barn and appear to be fine.



The jockeys are being evaluated by medical personnel. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) August 23, 2021

Five jockeys were hurt in the incident. But the extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.

Their identities were not immediately released.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.