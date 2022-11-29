41 adoptable dogs from San Diego get second chance in Oregon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Humane Society announced Monday that 41 adoptable dogs will be heading to Pacific Northwest.

SDHS said the dogs are being transported by Who Rescued Who to the Oregon Humane Society in Portland, Ore., to help alleviate stress in their shelter, which is currently at capacity.

The dogs were already available for adoption at the Oceanside, El Cajon, Escondido and San Diego campuses.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and support of Oregon Humane Society for helping us out and ensuring these deserving dogs get a second chance in the Pacific Northwest!” SD Humane said in a press release.

The dogs are expected to arrive in Portland between 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.

The humane society currently has 612 pets available for adoption, and 233 are dogs. If you’d like more information, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.