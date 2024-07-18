40 years later, survivor recalls memories of 1984 San Ysidro McDonald's massacre

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A survivor of the 1984 mass shooting at a San Ysidro McDonald’s restaurant is reflecting on one of San Diego County’s darkest days.

Thursday, July 18, marks 40 years since a gunman walked into a McDonalds in San Ysidro and opened fire, killing 21 people and injuring 19 others. At the time, it was considered the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

There were numerous survivors that day, and among them is Alberto Leos.

Leo was just 16 years old and working at the McDonald's on that fateful day.

“It feels like it happened just yesterday," Leos said. "I remember every single thing that happened that day. I saw the shooter killing babies, women, and children.”

Leos was shot five times by the gunman, and as a means of survival, he used his shoelaces as tourniquets.

Leos also believes that the San Diego Police Department took too long in their response before taking the shooter out.

“Imagine waiting for over 30 minutes," Leos said. "He shot me and killed my co-workers. As a teenager and not being in police work at the time, I felt that there was something more that could have been done. I felt that it took too long for law enforcement to go in and eliminate the shooter."

Leos said the last thing he remembers from that day was lying on the ground thinking he was going to die.

So, he said a prayer.

"I said, 'You know, God, if you're gonna take me, just let me see my family one more time. And if you don’t, I’m gonna be a really good person. A couple days later I woke up in the hospital."

Leos believe his life was spared for a reason 40 years ago. Instead of going on a downward spiral with his life, he honored his prayer and joined the San Diego Police Department.

Leos has now been with the department for 30 years and rose in the ranks to becoming a captain.

"I'm a big believer that God sent an angel down to protect me and save me that day," Leos said. “I knew that I want to protect our communities and that’s why I became a police officer."

Leos also said that he believes what happened 40 years ago has valuable lessons for law enforcement to save more lives if a mass shooting were to happen again.

It has been reported that it took SDPD 77 minutes before taking out the shooter.

"Law enforcement has come a long way and I’m glad," Leos said. "When I started my career, all we had at our disposal was a handgun, maybe a shotgun in the vehicle, pepper spray, and de-escalation techniques. Now, we have more tactical training and we all have the equipment that is needed to go in there and eliminate an active shooter … All that stuff was only taught to the SWAT team previously, so we get that training now."

The public can meet Leos in Clairemont Thursday at the Reading Cinemas Town Square, where there will be a showing of Charlie Minn’s documentary on the shooting, “77 Minutes,” starting at 6:30 p.m. A Q&A will be held after the showing, with Leos participating.

The San Ysidro McDonalds where the shooting took place was eventually torn down and was replaced with the Southwestern College Higher Education Center.

In front of the new building is a memorial that features 21 hexagonal pillars representing each of the victims.

An event to remember the victims and mark 40 years since the tragedy is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Southwestern College Higher Education Center (460 W. San Ysidro Blvd.).