4 victims in recent San Diego-area traffic crashes identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities publicly identified four people who lost their lives in recent weeks to San Diego-area traffic accidents.

The most recent of the roadway fatalities took place about 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 22, when 27-year-old Cameron Sirkow of Glendora crashed a vehicle into a parked tractor-trailer in the 3900 block of South El Camino Real in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. Sirkow died at the scene, the agency reported.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, Trent Newberry, 34, was riding a motorcycle that crashed into a pickup truck on state Route 76 near Camino Del Rey in Bonsall, according to the medical examiner. An ambulance crew took Newberry to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead.

A day earlier, another deadly motorcycle accident took place in the northern reaches of the San Diego area. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, John McCarthy of San Diego crashed his two-wheeler into a pickup truck and a center-divider barrier near Aliso Creek Rest Area, the county agency reported. McCarthy, 57, died at the site of the wreck.

At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, a sedan struck 39-year-old Susana Gascon as she was walking across the street in the 800 block of North Mollison Avenue in her hometown of El Cajon, according to the medical examiner. Paramedics took Gascon to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where she died 22 days later.

