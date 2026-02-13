4 San Diego Unified schools named finalists for 2026 America’s Best Schools

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four elementary schools in the San Diego Unified School District were named finalists for the 2026 America's Best Schools Award, among 17 schools selected nationwide by the San Diego State University-based National Center for Urban School Transformation.

The finalists are Dewey Elementary School in Point Loma, Garfield Elementary School in North Park, Nye Elementary School in Valencia Park and Sequoia Elementary in Clairemont.

Award winners will be announced in May 2026 following visits to each campus.

"The criteria for this national award, including academic proficiency for all student groups, positive school cultures, high attendance and effective instruction, align with the goals and guardrails our Board of Education has set for this district," said SDUSD Superintendent Fabi Bagula. "These four schools reflect the outcomes that follow when we focus on student wellness, literacy, math proficiency and college and career readiness."

The schools met NCUST's award criteria, which require that "every racial, ethnic and income group in the school exceed statewide proficiency averages," attendance rates remain above 92%, suspension rates stay low across all demographic groups and that schools demonstrate "strong outcomes" for English learners and students with disabilities.

Garfield Elementary in North Park was named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, one of 33 schools in California and two in San Diego County to receive the designation that year. Nye Elementary in Valencia Park joins Garfield as a finalist, with both schools meeting the award's standard for academic proficiency across every student group, a district statement read.

"Results like these do not happen without the collective effort of educators, students and families who are committed to continuous improvement every single day," said Richard Barrera, president of the San Diego Unified Board of Education. "The work happening at Garfield Elementary and Nye Elementary deserves to be celebrated, and this national recognition is a reflection of what those school communities have built together."

Sequoia Elementary in Clairemont and Dewey Elementary in Point Loma both serve diverse student populations as Title I campuses. The America's Best Schools finalist selection recognizes both schools for "meeting the same national standard of academic proficiency across all student groups, high attendance and positive school culture required of every finalist," the district statement reads.

"Sequoia Elementary and Dewey Elementary are not just meeting milestones but exceeding them for every student group they serve, and that is something their entire school communities should take tremendous pride in," said Sabrina Bazzo, vice president of the San Diego Unified Board of Education. "The national recognition is well deserved, but it is secondary to the progress these schools are making every day for the students and families who count on them."

Winners will be selected at the bronze, silver and gold levels and announced in May.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.