4 people stabbed in Oceanside, one person arrested

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing four people near a beach in Oceanside early Monday morning.

Oceanside police said officers were called to an area near Cassidy Street Beach, off Pacific Street, just after 2:30 a.m. due to a reported stabbing with four victims. Officers arrived to find four confirmed victims with stab wounds.

At around 3:11 a.m., police said officers spotted the man suspected in the incident in the 500 block of Fredricks Avenue and arrested him.

According to police, officers recovered two knives during the man’s arrest.

Police said one stabbing victim was in critical condition, but the conditions of the three other victims was unknown.

No other details on the incident were immediately released.