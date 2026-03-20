4 massage parlors shut down in Carlsbad after prostitution investigation

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - Four Carlsbad massage parlors have been shutdown this week following a six month-long prostitution investigation, authorities announced Thursday.

Ocean Mist Massage, Happy Shiatsu Spa, Imperial Massage Spa and King Spa were all accused of operating illegal services, resulting in seven arrests and the seizure of $35,477 in cash, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police said the investigation was launched after reports from concerned community members and business owners.

"Community awareness plays a critical role in identifying and preventing these crimes. If you see something suspicious, report it. Combating human trafficking and prostitution requires a collective effort," the department said in a statement.

Carlsbad Code Enforcement and the City Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.

Authorities urged anyone who suspects human trafficking activity to report it through the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373- 7888.

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