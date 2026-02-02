Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on SR-94 near Potrero

POTRERO, Calif. (CNS) - Four people injured in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in the Potrero area were taken to a hospital in unspecified condition, authorities said Monday.

Crews were dispatched Sunday night to state Route 94 just west of state Route 188, where at least two vehicles were involved in a collision, according to Cal Fire.

The four people, who have not yet been identified, were transported to a hospital around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

SR-94 was shut down in both directions at Tecate Road for inspection and cleanup.

The cause of the collision was unclear.

