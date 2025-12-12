4 arrested in death of 59-year-old man in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Four people were arrested in connection with the October death of a man in Linda Vista, San Diego Police announced Friday.

Police said officers located and arrested the following men on Dec. 10 on suspicion of killing 59-year-old Ruben Rimorin:



Juan Lopez, 26

Franklin Tuell, 21

Brian Reyes, 20

Juan Alavez, 21

The four suspects were booked into San Diego County Jail, according to police.

On Oct. 18, just after 3:45 a.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Osler Street due to a report of a man injured and unresponsive on the sidewalk.

Officers arrived to find Rimorin with upper body trauma, and despite medical aid, he died at the scene from his injuries.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives determined a group of men confronted Rimorin in the park area of the Linda Vista Recreation Center. During the confrontation, the group physically attacked the victim and left him injured.

Police did not release further details on the investigation, including how detectives identified the four arrestees as suspects in the case.

Police noted, “This investigation was assisted by the use of SDPD’s Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.”

Anyone with additional information on the case is being asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.