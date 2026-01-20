4 arrested, charged in 2004 stabbing death outside of Chula Vista restaurant

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four men accused in the stabbing death of a man outside a Chula Vista restaurant more than 20 years ago have been arrested and are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The suspects are accused in the March 20, 2004, killing of 22-year-old Ryan Cunningham, who was sitting on the patio of La Bella's Pizza Garden when he was attacked by a group of men who beat him with a variety of weapons, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Ultimately, one of the suspects stabbed Cunningham and the attackers fled in two vehicles, according to the DA's Office. Cunningham died later at a hospital.

KGTV Ryan Cunningham

The defendants -- Jose Roque-Garcia, 50; Carlos Herrera, 42; Marco Herrera, 41; and Franco Dominguez, 43 -- are due to appear in a downtown San Diego courtroom on Tuesday morning to be arraigned in the case.

County jail records indicate Roque-Garcia has been in custody since December and is also facing a separate murder case out of South Bay.

The other three men were booked into jail last Thursday.

Officials did not disclose what led investigators to identify the men as suspects in the killing.

All four are being held without bail.

Last year, the District Attorney's Office and Chula Vista Police Department called on the public for information leading to the identification of Cunningham's attackers. The DA's Office indicated several private parties, including a baby shower, were being held at the restaurant and said the murder was witnessed by multiple employees and customers.

