4 arrested at alleged illegal gambling den in Teralta West home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people were arrested after police shut down an alleged illegal gambling den operated out of a Teralta West home, it was announced Thursday.

San Diego police said that after receiving complaints of drug- and prostitution-related activity near the residence, a search warrant was served Tuesday morning at the Central Avenue home.

Along with the arrests, police seized nine illegal gambling machines, money and a loaded firearm, according to SDPD Lt. Tim Radtke.

The SDPD urged anyone aware of similar activity in their area to contact its non-emergency line at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The police department issued a statement saying, "Illegal gambling establishments pose significant risks to the community. These locations often attract additional criminal activity, including narcotics sales, theft, violence and threaten the security of our neighborhoods within which they unlawfully operate. Because they operate outside of regulated environments, they lack proper security, create unsafe conditions for occupants and nearby businesses and can become hubs for exploitation and financial harm."

