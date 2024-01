SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KGTV) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 shook San Bernardino Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reports that the tremor struck just before 8 p.m. 1.2 miles west of San Bernardino.

The earthquake could be felt in several parts of San Diego County, maps show.

At this time, there are no reports of damage.