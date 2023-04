(KGTV) — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck near the Palomar Observatory.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 p.m. at this time, it's unclear whether any damage has been reported.

According to USGS maps, people from Los Angeles to Mexico felt the quake.

This is a breaking story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.