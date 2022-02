SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KGTV) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 was reported near Santa Paula Saturday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit 5.8 miles northwest of Santa Paula around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to the USGS, people as far south as Long Beach felt the earthquake.

So far, no damage has been reported.