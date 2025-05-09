3rd annual Motor for Minds combines cars and mental health

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Motors for Minds is a firefighter charity car show that raises money for mental health resources.

It’s the third year of the event, which will be held on Saturday, May 17, at El Monte Park in Lakeside.

If you would like to register your vehicle, click on this link.

The money raised benefits FirefighterAid, a fund managed by the San Diego Fire Relief Association. It helps provide assistance to firefighters and their families in times of need, as well as promote awareness of health and safety issues.

Watch the video above for more on the event.