34 cats and kittens arrive at San Diego Humane Society from Stockton shelter

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - The second group of cats from the Stockton Animal Shelter brought to the San Diego area since December arrived Wednesday at the San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside Campus.

The 34 cats and kittens were moved south to assist with severe overcrowding and support disease management efforts, according to the humane society.

Even though humane society is still well overcapacity for dogs, it is able to take in the cats, helping the Stockton shelter cope with a rise in felines needing specialized medical care.

San Diego Humane Society

"Stockton Animal Care deserves credit for putting out the call for help," Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society, said in a statement. "When a fellow shelter needs support, whether here in San Diego or beyond, we want to be there for them.

"By working together for these 34 kittens, we will ensure they receive the specialized care they need to find their new homes."

Fourteen of the kittens remain in Oceanside, while 12 were transferred to the San Diego Campus and eight to its Escondido Campus, officials said.

San Diego Humane Society

Several kittens are suffering from upper respiratory infections or scabies while others are ringworm-positive at various stages of treatment.

The San Diego Humane Society took in 29 kittens from Stockton on Dec. 4, officials said.

SDHS shelter medicine teams are prepared to provide isolation and treatment for the URI and ringworm cases.

Once the kittens are medically and behaviorally cleared, they will be made available for adoption.

All pets available for adoption can be viewed at sdhumane.org/adopt.

