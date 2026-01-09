33-year-old driver killed in SUV crash in Jamul

JAMUL, Calif. (CNS) — Traffic-accident investigators sought Friday to determine the cause of a crash that killed a 33-year-old motorist on a rural road in eastern San Diego County.

The woman was heading east on Skyline Truck Trail in Jamul about 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the 2012 BMW X5 she was driving veered off the roadway near Castle Peak Lane, overturned and rolled side over side down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Lakeside resident died at the scene of the accident. Her name has been withheld pending family notification.

The vehicle had been traveling at high speed and swerving just before the crash, the Highway Patrol reported.

"This is an ongoing investigation," CHP Public-Affairs Officer Jasmine Lopez said Friday. "It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash."

