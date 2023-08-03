30 found in violation of San Diego's Unsafe Camping Ordinance in first days of enforcement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Thursday provided an update on the enforcement of the city’s Unsafe Camping Ordinance, which took effect earlier this week.

As of Thursday, 30 people were found in violation of the ordinance, which bans homeless encampments in many areas of the city if shelter beds are available.

The mayor said three of those people were arrested for outstanding warrants, while two were given citations.

There were also three people who accepted a bed at a shelte, and one of the three people who accepted a bed had already been given a citation.

"As a reminder, the goal of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance is to get folks off the streets who are, for the most part, not moving towards resolving their underlying cause of their homelessness and are living in extremely dangerous situations," Gloria said during a media briefing.

Currently, five San Diego Police officers are enforcing the ban, starting with parks and schools, where encampments are prohibited regardless of shelter availability.

SDPD Capt. Shawn Takeuchi said he's in constant contact with the Housing Commission on shelter beds, particularly at the city’s new Safe Sleeping site on 20th and B streets.

“If I know 20th and B is available, but the person is not open to 20th and B, in your view it could be the shelter isn't available; in my view, I take the opposite. It is an available shelter, just not what that person wants," Takeuchi said.

City officials said when a San Diego Police officer comes into contact with someone in violation of the ordinance, the following steps will be taken:



At first contact: Education of the Law or a warning

Second contact: Misdemeanor Citation

Third contact: Potential for Arrest

Gloria also addressed concerns some neighbors have about the city's proposal to turn the parking lot of the Malcolm X Library in Emerald Hills into an overnight safe parking lot for people living in their cars.

Some residents said it's not a good site because it's next to a school and the area deals with homelessness and crime.

However, Gloria said people are already using the parking lot to sleep in their cars.

"So, when we see that that's already occurring in that community, I think it makes sense. The city already has that property. We believe we can do it in a way that's discrete and respectful," Gloria said.