Enforcement of City of San Diego's 'Unsafe Camping Ordinance' to begin this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The discussion of how San Diego can solve the homeless crisis in a safe and humane way has a long way to go as the City of San Diego prepares to begin enforcement of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance.

Saturday, July 29, marks 30 days since the "safe sleeping" site on 20th and B streets opened up — that's when Mayor Todd Gloria said enforcement of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance would begin.

There are more than 10,000 people without permanent housing in San Diego, and more than half are unsheltered, according to the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness' WeAllCount Regional Totals.

The ordinance, which was approved by the City Council in mid-June, bans homeless encampments in public places when shelter beds are available.

It has received mixed reactions since its passage.

Gloria has defended the ordinance, saying it's necessary to stop unsafe and unsanitary conditions near and around the areas where they are located, but homeless advocates say the ordinance isn't going to solve much.

Erin Tsurumoto Grassi with Alliance San Diego said that the rollout of enforcement is a question that's yet to be answered. She believes regardless of how it's rolled out, enforcement is going to be problematic because you're taking people away from their belongings and resources.

"When it comes down to the criminalization of things, it makes it harder for folks to be able to get the resources they need and housing in the first place. Any time you have a criminal arrest, there are a lot of things you become ineligible for and it makes things a lot harder," she said.

According to the ordinance, enforcement won't begin with an arrest; instead, it will begin with education.

If a person refuses a shelter bed or safe sleeping site, a police officer could give that person a warning. If a shelter or a safe sleeping site is refused a second time, they could receive a misdemeanor citation. The third time they could be arrested.

Part of this ordinance taking effect means the City Manager has to provide monthly written statistical updates to the city council on the demographics of unsheltered people contacted, cited, or arrested.