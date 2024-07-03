3 teens arrested for murder & attempted robbery in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says three teens have been arrested on murder and attempted robbery charges in connection to the killing of a 25-year-old man in Oak Park that happened in March.

Officers were sent to the intersection of 60th and Michael streets around 10:54 p.m. on March 28 in response to a single-car accident, according to the press release.

When officers arrived at the area, they found a car that crashed into a fence, with an unresponsive man sitting in the driver's seat. As first responders took the man out of the car, they realized he had been shot in his upper body.

Paramedics rendered aid to the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead that night. SDPD identified the victim as Andres Dominguez, a 25-year-old man from Poway.

When SDPD homicide detectives came to investigate the scene, they learned Dominguez possibly got into an argument with two men nearby, the release says. During the argument, one of the men shot Dominguez, and then he drove his car a short distance before he crashed at the intersection.

SDPD says the homicide unit investigated this case over the past few months, and they found out Dominguez was shot during a failed robbery attempt.

Detectives identified three suspects during the investigation: 18-year-old Brayan Morales, 19-year-old Arlene Zaragoza and a 16-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, July 2, detectives arrested Morales in the 3100 block of Camino Del Rio North around 5 p.m. About two hours later, SDPD arrested Zaragoza in the 4000 block of Home Ave. The 16-year-old boy was already in custody at San Diego County Juvenile Hall for unrelated charges, police say.

All three now face charges of murder and attempted robbery. Morales was booked into San Diego County Central Jail, while Zaragoza was booked into Las Colinas Jail.

SDPD says both arrests happened "without incident."

If you have any information for SDPD about this case, reach out to the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.