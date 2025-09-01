3 people stabbed near Santa Fe Depot, suspected attacker arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of stabbing three people during an altercation near the Santa Fe Depot Station in downtown San Diego.

San Diego Police said the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Kettner Boulevard at around 9:15 p.m.

According to police, a man approached two women and a man and started arguing them “for no reason.”

Police stated, “The argument escalated to a fight and the suspect used an unknown object to cut the three victims.”

The suspected attacker fled the scene, leaving a 27-year-old woman with cuts to her legs, a 36-year-old woman with a cut to her neck, and a 39-year-old man with a cut to his leg.

The suspected attacker, described as a man in his 50s with long gray hair, was spotted by officers in the 1300 block of N. Harbor Drive just before 11 p.m. and subsequently arrested.

Police said the three victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information on the incident was released.