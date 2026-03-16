3 people stabbed during brawl in National City, suspect at large

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) - At least three people were stabbed during an unspecified gathering in National City, and authorities said the suspect remained at large Monday.

Officers were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. Sunday to reports of two adults and one minor suffering stab wounds after a brawl -- involving possibly 20 to 30 people -- near the corner of Plaza Boulevard and Highland Avenue, according to the National City Police Department.

Police said they found one person bleeding and confirmed two other stabbing victims, who were already taken to a hospital. All three victims were reportedly in stable condition, with one of the three victims seriously injured. The names and ages of victims have not yet been released.

Officers believe all three stabbings were linked to the incident, the department said.

The circumstances surrounding the gathering were unclear, but police were investigating and searching for the suspect, described only as a man.

No further information was immediately available.

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