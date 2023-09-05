3 killed in Palm Springs vehicle crash identified as Escondido residents

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities identified three Escondido residents who were killed in a three-vehicle collision this weekend that might have been caused by dusty conditions and poor visibility in Palm Springs.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the victims on Monday as 32-year-old Yovani Aguilera Tapia, and 29-year-olds David Losacco and Millicent Lewis.

"As we prioritize the well-being of those injured and extend our support to the affected families during this challenging time, we remind all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to safe driving practices, especially when faced with adverse weather conditions," the Palm Springs Police Department wrote in a statement Monday.

Palm Springs Police said officers responded at 2:48 p.m. Sunday to a report of a three-vehicle collision on North Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and Via Escuela in the wash area.

Two vehicles traveling north on Gene Autry slowed down due to "blowing sand," but a third vehicle "failed to slow down, resulting in a rear-end collision with one of the vehicles," police said.

The driver and the two rear passengers in one of the vehicles were fatally injured, according to police.

The other people involved in the wreck suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, police said. Investigators do not suspect that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the wreck was urged to contact the department's traffic division at 760-323-8125.

A windblown dust advisory was in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.