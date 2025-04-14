3 hurt in crash on I-5 in Imperial Beach area

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - Three people suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Imperial Beach, authorities said Monday.

The California Highway Patrol received an automated notification from an iPhone at 11:52 p.m. Sunday about the crash north of Highway 75.

The circumstances of the crash were not available, but paramedics took three people to a hospital by ambulance, according to the CHP.

Southbound traffic was held at Imperial Avenue while the wreckage was removed.

