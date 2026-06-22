3 escape burning vehicle, hospitalized after Pala crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people were hospitalized Monday after escaping a vehicle that overturned and caught fire near the unincorporated San Diego County community of Pala.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. Monday in the 38000 block of Pala Temecula Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the vehicle rolled onto its roof and the occupants managed to get out before flames engulfed the wreckage.

All three were taken to a hospital. Their identities and conditions were not immediately available.

Pala Temecula Road was closed for about an hour while emergency crews responded and investigators examined the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

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