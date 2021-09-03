3 arrested in connection with man's death in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Three young men were arrested in connection with the death of a man in the Barrio Logan area, San Diego Police announced Friday.

Police said Angel Olea, 21; Andrew Juanillo, 23; and 20-year-old Irving Torres were arrested on suspicion of murder and gang allegations.

Olea and Juanillo were already in custody on unrelated charges, according to police.

Torres was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The trio are accused of killing 64-year-old Arturo Reyes during an altercation in the early morning hours of July 22.

Police said Reyes was found unresponsive with “apparent trauma to his upper body” in the 1700 block of National Avenue.

Reyes was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

During their investigation, SDPD Homicide Unit detectives identified Olea, Juanillo, and Torres as the suspects in Reyes’ slaying.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.