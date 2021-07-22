San Diego Police investigate man's death in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A wounded man found lying near a Barrio Logan intersection early Thursday morning later died at the hospital, San Diego Police confirmed.

Police said they received a report at around 3:20 a.m. of a man down on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of National Avenue, near Sigsbee Street.

When officers and emergency crews responded, they found a man with “apparent trauma to his upper body,” police said.

ABC 10News learned the victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment, but SDPD officials confirmed the man died from his injuries after arrival.

The victim was identified by police as a homeless 64-year-old Hispanic male.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and investigators are seeking witnesses and possible surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.