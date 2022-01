(KGTV) — Shaking was reported throughout Southern California following a 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Anza.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck just before 7:30 p.m. 14 miles east south east of Anza.

Maps show that the quake could be felt throughout San Diego County.

So far, no damage has been reported.

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake was followed by a 2.6 aftershock near La Quinta, and a 2.9 near Anza.