EL CENTRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 was reported near El Centro Saturday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremor was reported around 10:55 a.m. 24 miles north northwest of El Centro.

Several smaller aftershocks were reported in the area later in the morning including a 4.1 magnitude earthquake.

It's unclear if the quake resulted in any damage.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.