28K pounds of peanut, sunflower seed butters donated to San Diego Food Bank

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego-based nonprofit International Relief Teams has donated 28,776 pounds of peanut and sunflower seed butters to the San Diego Food Bank, it was announced Thursday.

San Diego Food Bank

The donation, composed of 15,840 16-ounce jars of peanut butter and 12,936 16-ounce jars of sunflower butter, is being made in an effort to address ''the growing gap for San Diegans facing food insecurity due to loss of public benefits and ongoing financial hardship,'' according to the nonprofit. Every shipment of food matters," said Rose Uranga, chief operating officer of International Relief Teams. "Whether it's jars of peanut butter or pallets of rice, we work closely with the San Diego Food Bank to identify the most urgent needs and deliver food directly to the San Diego Food Bank so it can be distributed quickly and efficiently to families who need it most."

The donated items are sought after for their long shelf life and protein-rich content, the nonprofit said.

Casey Castillo, San Diego Food Bank CEO, said, "Nut butter is one of the most requested items at the Food Bank because it's high in protein, shelf- stable, and something kids love. This donation plays a critical role in helping us provide a nutritious, reliable food option to households facing food insecurity."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.