25-year-old man identified who collapsed and died during the Carlsbad Marathon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified a 25-year-old man who collapsed and died of apparent heart failure while running in this year's Carlsbad Marathon.

Andres Aguilar of San Diego was stricken near the finish line of the Jan. 18 community athletic competition, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office and news reports.

Paramedics tried to revive Aguilar at the scene before taking him to Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, where he was pronounced dead.

Though an official ruling on Aguilar's cause of death has yet to be released, the county agency stated in a news release that he died after suffering "a witnessed cardiac arrest."

