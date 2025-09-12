$25 per hour minimum wage going before SD City Council next week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Minimum wage employees at hotels and the convention center in San Diego could see their hourly rate increase by nearly 50% under a proposal heading to the city council next week.

The proposal comes after hotel workers rallied for a $25 minimum wage last year outside the Hilton Bay Front, later going on a monthlong strike demanding higher pay.

"We hear from people on a daily basis who are working full-time jobs, sometimes multiple jobs, and they can't afford to live here," Council Member Sean Elo-Rivera said.

Elo-Rivera is proposing a $25 minimum wage for thousands of hospitality workers in the city of San Diego. The ordinance would apply to large hotels, amusement parks and event centers.

Specific businesses that could be affected include SeaWorld, Petco Park, Pechanga Arena and the San Diego Convention Center. Elo-Rivera says it's possible that the San Diego Zoo, Viejas Arena and Snapdragon Stadium would not be included.

"This ordinance would apply to businesses that are overwhelmingly owned and operated by out-of-state multi-national corporations," Elo-Rivera said.

The San Diego Chamber of Commerce strongly opposes the ordinance, sending out a text message to people within the city arguing that the wage hike would make Padres games and concerts more expensive.

"Money doesn't grow on trees, you're going to have to raise prices or cut jobs to pay for this," Chamber President and CEO Chris Cate said.

Cate says Elo-Rivera's proposal could also affect San Diego-owned businesses like restaurants and kayak rentals operating within hotels.

"There are actually everyday San Diegans who are business owners who will have to pay for this," Cate said.

The proposal will go before city councilmembers at their meeting next Tuesday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."