$25,000 reward offered in fatal double hit-and-run case in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A heartbroken father is offering a $25,000 reward after his daughter was killed in back-to-back hit-and-run collisions.

“I’m lost. You’re completely lost in life. I loved my daughter dearly,” said Michael Lange.

On June 22, a Thursday night, his 50-year-old daughter Michele, walked to Shooters Cocktails on Jamacha Blvd with her boyfriend, who lives across the street.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Michele jumped into a photo with some bar patrons she had been chatting with.

That is when she and her boyfriend may have gotten separated. Just before 10 p.m., Michele walked out of the bar.

According to the CHP, as she was crossing Jamacha Blvd, a red SUV heading west, hit her. After she was knocked down, a silver sedan, heading west, also struck her.

The CHP says both vehicles didn't stop and continued to go westbound. Michele would die at the scene.

It’s the worst thing a parent could think of, leaving your kid laying in the street like a dog, bleeding,” said Lange.

Michelle was a popular server at Por Favor Mexican Restaurant in La Mesa for two decades. Lange says she was a devoted mom to her teenage son. After weeks of waiting for answers, Lange is now taking action.

“I'm going to offer $25,000 in cash if anybody will help me,” said Lange. “It’s a chunk of money for me.”

Lange, 75, who is retired and on a fixed income, says he'll give out half of the reward for a tip leading to the arrest of one of the drivers.

“I want justice, I sure do … A person should pay for he’s done wrong. and the person who hit and drove off without stopping, done wrong,” said Lange.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the CHP El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.