24-year-old man killed in Torrey Highlands hit-and-run crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities publicly identified a 24-year-old man who was killed this week in a predawn hit-and-run on a Torrey Highlands-area street.

Eric Esquivel of San Diego was found mortally injured in the 13700 block of Carmel Valley Road at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 10, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Esquivel had been struck by an unknown type of vehicle that left the area following the fatal impact, the agency reported.

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